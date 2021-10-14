My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $1.73 on Top Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $11.88 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00069873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00124061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00075073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,023.14 or 0.99937135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.33 or 0.06593752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.