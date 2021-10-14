Nafter 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.40 Million (NAFT)

Nafter (CURRENCY:NAFT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Nafter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nafter has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Nafter has a market cap of $20.27 million and $2.40 million worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00069912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00119184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00073213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,968.09 or 0.99881532 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.00 or 0.06513472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nafter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nafter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nafter using one of the exchanges listed above.

