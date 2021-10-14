Natixis Boosts Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Natixis raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 65,427 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.19% of Kansas City Southern worth $49,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $2,270,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $288.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

