Natixis Boosts Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Natixis grew its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,536 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Discovery were worth $30,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after buying an additional 4,277,391 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $167,649,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.23. 19,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,335,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.