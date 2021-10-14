Natixis Investment Managers International Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.94. 7,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,890. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $147.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.17.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.