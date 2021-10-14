Natixis Investment Managers International Trims Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $403.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,741. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $432.43 and a 200-day moving average of $408.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $314.29 and a 12-month high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

