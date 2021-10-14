Natixis Purchases 308,666 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Natixis increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,016,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 308,666 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $43,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 208,298 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 46,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $41.43 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

