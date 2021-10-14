Natixis Reduces Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,220,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,189 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Macy’s were worth $42,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of M. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 66.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of M stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,085,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

