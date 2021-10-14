NEAR Protocol Price Down 6% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.65 or 0.00013213 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $3.97 billion and $161.16 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00100000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.04 or 0.00430179 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00034499 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010713 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 519,448,101 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

