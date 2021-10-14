NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NeoGenomics stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.60. 942,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 0.66. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 51.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,761 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 22,636.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,375,000 after acquiring an additional 867,877 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $31,719,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 94.0% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,385,000 after purchasing an additional 486,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $13,139,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

