NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NEO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $42.00 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.69 and a beta of 0.66.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

