Nerve Finance (NRV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.47 Million

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Nerve Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded down 41.2% against the dollar. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $11.75 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00045553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.18 or 0.00242137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00095862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Nerve Finance Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

