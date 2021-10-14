Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $740.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $643.00 to $740.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $637.32.

NFLX stock opened at $629.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $646.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

