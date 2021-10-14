Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Public Storage worth $116,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $317.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.38. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $332.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.