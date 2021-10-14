Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,256,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876,525 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $134,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 111.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,072 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 230.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Vistra by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 636,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vistra by 104.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 216,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

NYSE VST opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

