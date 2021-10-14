Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $109.99 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,973,886 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,181 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $109,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 761.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 164.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Truist decreased their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

In other Sunrun news, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 13,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $560,600.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

