Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,883 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.09% of Assurant worth $99,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1,095.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 35.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $160.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.57. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.58 and a 12-month high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.20.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

