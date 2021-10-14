Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Ball worth $140,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLL. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 19.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 294,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 48,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 130.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.26.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock opened at $90.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

