Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 167.7% from the September 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,890,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 32.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 215.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 28,236 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

