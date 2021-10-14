Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target Cut to C$1.25

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank to C$1.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

NCU has been the topic of several other reports. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Nevada Copper to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NCU opened at C$1.07 on Tuesday. Nevada Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$198.02 million and a PE ratio of -5.66.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nevada Copper will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

