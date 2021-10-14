Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target Cut to C$1.25

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank to C$1.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.
NCU has been the topic of several other reports. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Nevada Copper to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
NCU opened at C$1.07 on Tuesday. Nevada Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$198.02 million and a PE ratio of -5.66.
About Nevada Copper
Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.
