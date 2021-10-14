New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading 7.1% Higher

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) shares traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. 153,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,639,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $932.76 million, a PE ratio of -137.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 280,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in New Gold by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,559,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 729,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in New Gold by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,641,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 91,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

