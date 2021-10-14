New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,438 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NJR opened at $38.04 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

