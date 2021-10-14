New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NDVLY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. New World Development has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

