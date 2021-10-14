New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NDVLY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. New World Development has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $2.78.
New World Development Company Profile
