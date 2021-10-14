Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $686.47 Million

Analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report sales of $686.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.00 million to $757.80 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $435.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.93 million.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 2,337.4% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 157,260 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,245,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. 620,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,761. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

