Newton Price Tops $0.0004 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Newton has a market cap of $7.95 million and $1.48 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00070075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00122190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00074501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,577.82 or 1.00024476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,748.71 or 0.06512271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

