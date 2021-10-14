Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.80.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $148.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.19.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $385,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

