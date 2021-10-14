Next Century Growth Investors LLC Buys 3,448 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,568 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $7.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $408.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.82 and a 200 day moving average of $365.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.32.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

