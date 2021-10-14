Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after buying an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after buying an additional 565,063 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,695,000 after acquiring an additional 383,128 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $41,920,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.11.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $289.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.67. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $304.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

