Next Century Growth Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $4,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

URI stock traded up $7.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $346.92. 1,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,157. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.25 and a 1-year high of $369.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.