Next Century Growth Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $1,613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 170,613 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $1,219,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.11.

ODFL traded up $4.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $289.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,849. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

