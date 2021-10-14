NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives $36.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.30.

Several research firms recently commented on NGM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

NGM traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,057. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. Equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

