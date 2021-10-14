Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 261.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

NLSN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.