NiSource Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,824 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,067% compared to the typical daily volume of 242 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

NYSE:NI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,533,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11. NiSource has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,592,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,919,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,529,000 after acquiring an additional 432,831 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 32.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,683 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,531,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,511,000 after acquiring an additional 533,631 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

