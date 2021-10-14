NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NMI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. NMI has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that NMI will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 1,657.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 16.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth $208,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

