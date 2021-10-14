Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.08% of Noah worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOAH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Noah by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Noah by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Noah by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Noah by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,347,000 after buying an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noah by 55,987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 62,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOAH opened at $36.15 on Thursday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Noah in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price target for the company. Finally, CICC Research upgraded Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noah currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

