Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$7.58, with a volume of 7877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Nomad Royalty to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$453.25 million and a P/E ratio of 36.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.15.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$5.64 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.14%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

