Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the September 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.0 days.

Shares of NENTF remained flat at $$54.46 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $56.88.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

