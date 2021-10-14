North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) Shares Purchased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,575 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAACU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $62,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $171,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NAACU remained flat at $$9.94 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

