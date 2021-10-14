Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 5,196 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 102.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 331.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

