Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 688 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.13.

ED stock opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

