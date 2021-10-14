Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.23% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 60,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

PMO opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.