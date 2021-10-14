Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.11% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 606,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the first quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 244,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $31.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.