Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $5,106,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 124.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 450,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 250,132 shares during the last quarter. 12.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VPV stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

