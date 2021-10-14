NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) is Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,774,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,562 shares during the period. NuStar Energy accounts for 5.9% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.62% of NuStar Energy worth $32,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 246,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth $644,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,844 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 73.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 362,804 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,015. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The company had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.70%.

NS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

