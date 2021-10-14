Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.10% of Nutrien worth $1,071,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after buying an additional 5,879,740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after buying an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 34.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 368.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

NTR stock opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $72.16.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.