Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.52. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,450,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,554,000. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.