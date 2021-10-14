OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Up 344.8% in September

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 344.8% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 40,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,190. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.91. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCCI. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 26.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in OFS Credit by 54.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 91,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

