OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Up 344.8% in September

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 344.8% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ OCCI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 40,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,190. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.91. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.18%.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.