OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,240. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

BRKS opened at $101.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average of $93.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

