Oleg Shchegolev Sells 20,900 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $505,153.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,700 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $504,873.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $232,128.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $239,824.00.

SEMR opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEMrush by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

