Omnicom Group (OMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Omnicom Group to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Omnicom Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

